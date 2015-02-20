800K Got Bad Tax Info From Obamacare

CHEAT SHEET
A year later and Healthcare.gov is still broken: The Obama administration said Friday that 800,000 people got erroneous tax information through the federal health-care insurance website. Calculated tax credits skewed too high or too low—a problem exacerbated by the fact that as many as 50,000 people have already filed their taxes. The administration said it will work with those who have filed returns to correct the problem, which apparently stemmed from the “benchmark” health plan used in calculating how much taxes are owed. “The incorrect benchmark plan was put on some small number of forms,” said Andy Slavitt, deputy administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.