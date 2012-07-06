80K Jobs Added in June

Some 80,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in June, and the unemployment rate remained steady at 8.2 percent, according to a monthly report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number is a disappointing figure for economists hoping for a respite from the tepid job growth of the last several months, and came in below market expectations. (Jobs growth for May was revised slightly upward to 77,000.) For African-Americans, unemployment jumped to 14.4 percent in June, while the rate for Hispanics stalled at 11 percent. The political fallout for President Obama began almost immediately, with RNC chair Reince Priebus calling the report "devastating." After the jobs report was released, Wall Street saw dips in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED