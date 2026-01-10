80s Pop Legends Pay Tribute to Mom Killed by ICE Mid-Concert
Eighties pop legends Duran Duran paid their respects to 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good during a concert in Sacramento, California, on Friday. Frontman Simon Le Bon took a moment to dedicate the band’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World” to Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Amid the Trump Administration’s repeated insults toward Good, her widow, Becca Good, has shared that “kindness radiated out of” her late wife. A video of Duran Duran’s tribute to Good was uploaded to Threads. In it, Le Bon is shown addressing the ICE killing before beginning the song. “This song is dedicated to the memory of Renee Good,” he began, to audience applause. “We believe that people in this world have a right to live their lives in peace and lives of freedom and happiness in their own country,” Le Bon told the crowd. “For all the ordinary people in this world, we wish upon you an ordinary world.”