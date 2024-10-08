81-Year-Old Martin Scorsese Isn’t Retiring Anytime Soon
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
Despite being in his 80s, legendary director Martin Scorsese has no plans to slow down. The Oscar winner spoke about his career’s future at the Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, on Monday. “I’m not saying goodbye to cinema at all,” Scorsese told the press, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them.” Scorsese’s optimism comes after the announcement that two of his films, a biopic about Frank Sinatra and a religious film called A Life of Jesus, are postponed. Variety reports that both films were set to begin shooting this year, and the reasons for their delays are still ambiguous. Back in October 2023, the director shared similar sentiments about not going anywhere. “I’m curious about everything still…If I hold out and hold up, I'll find a way to try to make something of it on film, but I have to be curious about the subject. My curiosity is still there,” he told the Associated Press.