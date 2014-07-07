82 Shot in Chicago Over Long Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
The Fourth of July weekend was a bloody one in Chicago. Eighty-two people were shot and 14 of them killed by a barrage of gun violence. Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy lashed out at lax state and federal gun laws Monday in response. "There's a greater sanction for the gang members to lose that firearm from their gang than there is to go to jail" for possessing an illegal gun, he said. Shootings were so rampant that cops on the radio interrupted each other to report new outbursts. One hour on Sunday saw 11 killed and dozens wounded. Victims ranged from ages 14 to 66, though most were in their late teens and 20s. As of late June, Chicago police have recorded an average of five shooting incidents per day this year.