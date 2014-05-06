848 Priests Were Defrocked by Vatican

CHEAT SHEET
A lot of frocks are coming off in the Vatican. On Tuesday, the Holy See released comprehensive numbers for the last decade of discipline, showing it has defrocked 848 priests and punished 2,572 others since 2004. Since then, more than 3,400 credible abuse cases were reported to the Vatican, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi revealed to a United Nations committee. As for those with lesser punishments, Tomasi said they were ‘‘just put in a place where he doesn’t have any contact with the children.’’