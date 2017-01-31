CHEAT SHEET
    872 Refugees to Be Allowed in U.S. Despite Trump Order

    Despite an executive order signed by President Trump over the weekend—which suspended the U.S. refugee program—872 additional refugees will be allowed to enter the country this week. The acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Kevin McAleenan, said waivers will be granted to those specific individuals because they were already prepared to travel and because stopping the process would cause them “undue hardship.” The decision was made in tandem with the State Department. McAleenan announced the waivers at a Tuesday press conference with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

