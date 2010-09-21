9 Best Moments from the Clinton Global Initiative

DAY 3

Obama Teases Clinton About Marriage

While President Obama's appearance at CGI was brief Thursday, our comedian-in-chief did make time to joke about Bill Clinton's marriage.

Clinton Closes With Optimism

To close the star-studded CGI summit Thursday, Bill Clinton spoke about a scientific discovery that may just explain why human optimism. "Whatever's wrong with us," he said, "The positive elements are slightly more numerous than the negative ones."

First Lady: Hire Military Vets, Spouses

At the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative, President Obama ceded the spotlight to First Lady Michelle Obama, who called upon non-profit leaders in the audience to hire military veterans and spouses.

Ashton Kutcher: Get Up and Do Something

In a CGI panel titled "Democracy and Voice," Ashton Kutcher implored people to “get off their asses and do something” about human trafficking and sex slavery, his cause célèbre with wife Demi Moore. He hailed Lady Gaga for her guerrilla efforts to draw attention to “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

DAY 2

Bush Twins Surprise CGI

The Bush women stole the show in a panel at CGI Wednesday, doing their best to make the Democratic-leaning crowd forget any hangover from the George W. Bush years. Jenna Hager, currently a public school teacher in West Baltimore and Today Show correspondent, spoke about how early marriage is a catalyst for poverty and maternal health problems in developing countries, while Barbara spoke about her time at a children's hospital in South Africa.

Valerie Jarrett on 'Educate to Innovate'

At the Clinton Global Initiative Wednesday, Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett discussed the White House's new Educate to Innovate initiative, saying that America needs to do a better job educating children in science and math in order to compete globally.

Lance Armstrong Fights Cancer

Cyclist, testicular cancer survivor, and advocate Lance Armstrong was part of a high-profile panel on cancer at the Clinton Global Initiative Wednesday. Armstrong noted the difficulty in combating cancer because of the disease's different forms. "We're going to have to knock this disease off one individual at a time," he said.

Jim Carrey: More Rice Now

Comedian Jim Carrey isn't exactly the first person you think of when it comes to farming. But in a panel at the Clinton Global Initiative Wednesday, Carrey, the founder of the Bettter U Foundation, touted the benefits of using the SRI method of rice farming.

DAY 1

Liberian President: Women Are Superior to Men

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female African head of state, spoke powerfully Tuesday about the necessity of government reform on behalf of women in the developing world, where rape and domestic violence are often not considered crimes. She noted that most of Liberia's productive farms are managed by women. ""Women are much more conscious and much more dedicated in working the land. The men would rather just play drums."

Holbrooke on Pakistan Flood Crisis

In a panel discussion, Richard Holbrooke, U.S. State Department Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, displayed a map showing the flood area of Pakistan superimposed on the U.S. Holbrooke called the global issue "the greatest humanitarian disaster in our lives."

Melinda Gates: Empowering Women is Key

At the opening plenary session of the Clinton Global Initiative Tuesday, Melinda French Gates, co-founder of The Gates Foundation stressed how important it is to empower women in developing counties if those countries are to grow economically.

Bill Clinton: This ESPN Ad Is Brilliant

In the hall at CGI Tuesday, Bill Clinton told Tina Brown why he’s crazy about this ESPN ad. In it, some geeky chess club guys mock hunky jocks as “nerds” for going on about baseball stats. Bill’s bigger point? We’re all nerds about something—and in America that often means sports and celebrity gossip. But when it comes to important matters like jobs, health care, and the economy, we’re a culture that relies too much on faith, not information.

Hillary Clinton on Women's Empowerment

Hillary and Bill sounded a unified theme on women's empowerment, with the Secretary of State announcing a $50 million U.S. commitment the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves, intended to provide poor families with affordable, safe, and efficient stoves and ovens.