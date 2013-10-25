9-Hour Standoff Ends in CA

CHEAT SHEET
One federal immigration officer was shot and three local policemen were wounded on Friday during a violent confrontation that turned into a 9 hour-long standoff in a suburb of Sacramento. A wanted parolee, 32-year-old Sammy Duran, was barricaded inside a house in the neighborhood of Roseville and armed with an "assault-type rifle," according to authorities. Two Roseville police officers were hit by gunshots and a third officer sustained shrapnel wounds. The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was shot in the leg. All were taken to a local hospital, where two are listed in stable condition and a third in serious condition.