9 Killed in Missouri Murder Spree

Police say Joseph Jesse Aldridge of Tyrone, Missouri killed four cousins and three other unrelated people before killing himself late Thurday night. Nine people in total were found dead at five crime scenes. According to the Texas County sheriff's department, police responded to a call by a juvenile female who had heard gun shots in her home and fled. The deputies who responded found two dead bodies in that residence, and then five more dead bodies and one wounded victim in three nearby residences. The search also uncovered the body Aldridge's 76-year-old mother who they say appears to have died from natural causes. Aldridge was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car. Police say they do not have a motive for Aldridge.