CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    9 Women, 2 Men Held in Revenge Gang Rape of Mother in India

    SICKENING

    Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty

    Indian police have arrested 11 people—nine of them women—in connection with the kidnapping, torture, and gang rape of a young mother that was allegedly fueled by revenge. The victim’s family told local media that she had spurned the advances of an obsessed man who then took his own life. On Wednesday, in New Delhi, a group of men sexually assaulted her, shaved her head and then paraded her through the streets, CBS News reports. Women were caught on video hitting her as crowds urged them on.

    Read it at CBS News