9 Women, 2 Men Held in Revenge Gang Rape of Mother in India

Read it at CBS News
Indian police have arrested 11 people—nine of them women—in connection with the kidnapping, torture, and gang rape of a young mother that was allegedly fueled by revenge. The victim’s family told local media that she had spurned the advances of an obsessed man who then took his own life. On Wednesday, in New Delhi, a group of men sexually assaulted her, shaved her head and then paraded her through the streets, CBS News reports. Women were caught on video hitting her as crowds urged them on.