9 Women Accuse Bill Cosby of Sexual Assault in New Nevada Lawsuit
‘FAME AND PRESTIGE’
Bill Cosby has been accused of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to sexually assault nine women in a new lawsuit filed in Nevada on Wednesday. The case comes weeks after the state dropped the statute of limitations for civil cases and alleges Cosby isolated and assaulted each of the women, according to an NBC News exclusive. The women named in the suit are: Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie. A spokesperson for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, denied the allegations and claimed the women were in it for the fame, motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.” Wyatt added: “From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts … against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.” Cosby, 85, was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 but it was overturned on a technicality in 2021. Jurors ruled in a civil trial in June last year that the entertainer sexually abused a 16-year-old girl, Judy Huth, at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.