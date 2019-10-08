CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
9-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder for Illinois Fire That Killed Five People
A 9-year-old child in Illinois has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal mobile home fire that killed two adults and three children earlier this year, the Journal Star reports. Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger said the child was also charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson for the April 6 fire at Timberline Mobile Home Park. According to The Chicago Tribune, a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman all died in the fire. Minger did not reveal the suspect's identity, nor did he elaborate on the child's relationship with the victims. He reportedly said that the child could be placed on probation for at least five years, and therapy and counseling would be likely.
The fire reportedly started just after 11 p.m. on a Saturday, and the trailer was already overtaken by flames by the time emergency responders arrived. The Tribune reports that the coroner determined that those who were killed died of smoke inhalation, and officials determined the fire was set intentionally.