‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Alina Kozhevnikova Fired From Show Over Racist Social Media Posts

Alina Kozhevnikova, a cast member on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, has been fired from the popular reality series after racist social media posts of hers began circulating online earlier this month. The network has stopped filming with Kozhevnikova as of Wednesday morning, according to a statement first reported by TMZ.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network’s spokesperson said. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Kozhevnikova first appeared on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December alongside her husband-to-be, Caleb Greenwood. However, her fairytale ending is now in jeopardy thanks to newly surfaced screenshots of her offensive Facebook and Instagram posts from 2014 and 2015.

One screenshot shared on Twitter is riddled with racial stereotypes and slurs, with Kozhevnikova using the N-word a staggering eight times in a description of a party in her native Russia. She used the N-word again, replacing the Gs with Qs, in an Instagram post that shows her wearing a bandana and a dark, drawn-on beard. In the photo’s caption, she refers to “gold diggin’” and “gangstas.” Other incriminating posts mockingly perpetuate stereotypes of Muslim and Asian people.

Kozhevnikova seemed to defend herself amid the controversy in an Instagram post earlier this week. “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, my family and those who met me in person know who I really am and & who I am not,” she captioned a photo of herself on Monday. She ends the post with a promise: “Answers are coming.”