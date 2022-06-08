90 Gymnasts, Including Simone Biles, Launch $1 Billion Suit Against FBI for Failure to Stop Larry Nassar

A group of women gymnasts including the four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles are suing the FBI for more than $1 billion for failing to stop the sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually abusing them.

A total of 90 gymnasts have joined in the lawsuit against the FBI, which has admitted that its agents knew about Nassar’s abuses as early as 2015, but failed to act—leaving him free to continue his crimes for a further year before his eventual arrest.

Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison in 2018 after admitting that he had molested some of the sport's biggest names under the guise of providing medical treatment.

“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” former national champion Maggie Nichols said of the lawsuit, according to the Associated Press.