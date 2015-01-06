CHEAT SHEET
    90% of Bibi’s Campaign Funds From U.S.

    BANKROLL

    Amir Cohen/Reuters

    More than 90 percent of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s $250,000 in campaign funds has come from donors in the United States—and just three families contributed more than half of that amount. “There is a well-established network in the U.S. through the group, American Friends of the Likud, which is connected to people who care about Israel and its future,” said a Likud party adviser. “He doesn’t even have to ask and they give.” Netanyahu began his re-election campaign Monday. He is the second longest serving prime minister of Israel.

