90% of Heroin Users Are White

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg News
Oh how times have changed. As heroin use jumped 80 percent from 2007 to 2012, its users changed as well. In a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry, roughly 90 percent of heroin users are white, and 75 percent now live in non-urban locations. The increase in usage is believed to be related to abusers of prescription pills turning to heroin because it’s now cheaper and more accessible. After prescription-pill abuse skyrocketed in the 1990s, companies made their drugs harder to manipulate, making heroin an easier alternative.