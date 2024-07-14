‘90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star Shannen Doherty Dies at 53 After Breast Cancer Battle

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty died on Saturday after a nearly decade-long battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement to People. She was surrounded by her family and her dog, Bowie, her publicist said.

Doherty first revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2015. After a period of remission, the cancer returned as stage 4 in 2019, though she didn’t reveal it until February 2020, when she expressed confidence in the face of a deadly illness.

“I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do,” she told Good Morning America.

Still, she never let it get to her head, sharing updates on her progress.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it,” Doherty shared on Instagram weeks after revealing her diagnosis. “Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends.”

Doherty was one of the original stars of 90210, appearing as Brenda Walsh through the show’s first four seasons before eventual appearances on its 2008 CW spin-off and the 2018 Fox reboot. She later became one of the initial leads of Charmed, playing the eldest Halliwell sister before her character’s Season 3 death.

Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Doherty admitted she was scared for the health reckoning she was undergoing. Despite that, she told supporters on Instagram that she was using their messages of support to uplift herself.

“I believe that I will find my footing,” the actress wrote in February 2020. “I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”