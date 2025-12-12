Witness Shares Disturbing Details of ’90s Star’s Overdose

Comedian Andy Dick looked like he was dead following a suspected overdose, but when he woke up, he behaved “nonchalantly,” an eyewitness has told People.

Passerby Shawn Harrell was at the scene and told the outlet it looked like The Ben Stiller Show star had turned “blue.”

Road Trip actor Dick, 59, was spotted slumped over a set of stairs in Hollywood, California, in a distressing video acquired by TMZ.

“His body was limp. It was like deadweight. It was blue. I thought he passed away,” Harrell said.

He said he heard a commotion as he was walking through the neighborhood when “I heard some stuff like, ‘Wake him up! Man, wake him up!’ And people [were] running around, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on down there?’”

He soon cottoned on that someone was in trouble, adding, “[Dick] was slumped over at first. And then when they finally started shaking him and doing all this stuff, he came [to].”

Harrell continued, “Police [were] talking to him. I went over there and had a joke with him. I was like, ‘Hey man, they brought you back to life. You were gone for a minute.’ He’s like, ‘I know.’ He wasn’t upset about it. It seemed like he already had the experience before, to me. The way he acted about it. All nonchalantly about it.

“He was blue. His hands [were] blue and his face was blue,” but the witness said he made a miraculous recovery, noting, “From the time he was blue, from the time I got to have a conversation with him, once he was back cool again? Somewhere between five or 10 minutes.”

The Andy Dick Show mastermind told TMZ on Wednesday that “I don’t mind doing some crack every now and then,” but added he’s“100 percent fine,” now.

Dick, speaking to TMZ, said he had no interest in going to rehab. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

Asked later if he had any plans to go to rehab, he said “F--- no,” according to Fox News.

Despite declining to give any details about the patient, People reports the Los Angeles Fire Department said, “I can confirm that we did respond to the intersection of Highland and Yucca at the 7-Eleven at 3:14 p.m. for a 59-year-old male. But we did respond to that location for an overdose. He was not transported to the hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said, “The LAPD did respond for an ambulance overdose... This was a medical emergency issue.”

Dick has been arrested a number of times, seen here in 2008. Kypros/Getty Images

Dick, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, was arrested in Lake Elsinore, Calif., in 2023 for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The year before, the Times reports that the Inspector Gadget star was arrested in Orange County for felony sexual battery.