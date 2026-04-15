The cast of the long-awaited Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was revealed as part of Warner’s CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday. As well as directing the new film, Andy Serkis stars as Gollum/Smeagol, Sir Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, Elijah Wood is back as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace reprises his role as Thranduil. New additions to the cast include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan, who will play Strider, also known to fans as Aragorn, who Viggo Mortensen played in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Hunt for Gollum hits cinemas on December 17, 2027, and takes place between The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world,” Serkis said in a statement. The original trio of Lord of the Rings films grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide at the box office.
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- 1Actors Set to Return to Iconic Franchise for New InstallmentRETURN OF THE KINGSThe long-awaited film also adds some A-list names.
- 2Surgeon Indicted After Horrifying Mistake During OperationNIGHTMARE SCENARIODr. Thomas Shaknovsky faces 15 years in prison if convicted over a botched procedure.
Shop with ScoutedCycling Frog Celebrates 420 With Artist Ghostshrimp—30% OffWONDERLAND BUT WEIRDERA limited-edition campaign that’s equal parts collectible art moment and seriously good THC.
- 3’90s Stars Spotted Reuniting on the Red Carpet❤️❤️❤️The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars walked the red carpet for “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” together.
- 48 Hospitalized in 70-Vehicle Pile-Up DisasterHIGHWAY CARNAGEAt least one vehicle was left partially suspended off the ground.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 5Republican Apologizes After Blackface Photo SurfacesSORRY YEEZYThe Republican state representative from Georgia said he never meant to make American race relations “worse.”
- 6Hollywood Icon Rushed to the Hospital After Nasty FallFALLEN STARThe ‘Viva Las Vegas’ star, 84, fell at home.
- 7Lance Bass Reveals Awkward Way NSYNC Member Learned He's GayCOMING OUT“I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said.
- 8Lorenzo Lamas Confirms Romance with ‘Melrose Place’ StarTHROWBACK ROMANCEA rep for the star, who has been married six times, said the pair had been dating in secret for months.
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Man Bags $1 Million Picasso Painting in Charity RaffleJACKPOT120,000 tickets in total were sold, raising $14 million for Alzheimer’s research.
- 10‘Baby Jessica’ Arrested 39 Years After Rescue From WellMIRACLE TO MUGSHOT“Baby Jessica” McClure made headlines around the world in 1987 at just 18 months old when she fell into a 22-foot well.
A doctor has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly removing a patient’s liver instead of his spleen. The patient, 70-year-old William Bryan from Alabama, died on the operating table at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar Beach, Florida, after Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky allegedly removed the wrong organ in August 2024. A grand jury has now indicted Shaknovsky on a second-degree manslaughter charge. The doctor, 44, was arrested on Monday morning and later released on bond, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they lead, without fear or favor,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement. Shaknovsky is due to be arraigned in Walton County Circuit Court on May 19, and he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. After the botched surgery, Shaknovsky voluntarily surrendered his medical license in Alabama. Authorities in Florida then suspended his medical license. Mr. Bryan’s wife, Beverly, said, “[My husband] would want his death to be the reason that more people didn’t get hurt by that doctor.”
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Earth Day is almost here, which means it’s time to celebrate with some THC, love, and care. This Spring, Cycling Frog is kicking off the 420 season with a creative partnership alongside Ghostshrimp, the beloved artist behind some of animation’s most iconic dreamscapes. The Frog is unveiling limited edition products, seasonal gummies, and a design-forward campaign that feels as collectible as it is craveable.
This collaboration also has one of the brand’s biggest sales of the year! From April 13 to April 20, shoppers can score up to 30 percent off their order with code SPRING420 plus a free gift with purchase every day of the sale.
The 10 mg THC Gummies come in two exclusive flavors designed to capture the bright, citrus-forward energy of the season. Cranberry Limade is infused with solventless Hawaiian Haze Rosin. Raspberry Limade is made with solventless Sour Elektra rosin.
They also have merch for all of you Ghostshrimp fanatics. So, no matter how you celebrate, take advantage of up to 30 percent off this collab before it goes up in smoke.
’90s Stars Spotted Reuniting on the Red Carpet
Dawson’s Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunited on Tuesday night for a red carpet appearance at the New York gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary. The pair, who played love interests Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on the teen drama, walked the red carpet together at Lincoln Center’s David Koch Theatre. The pair is also set to reunite onscreen in Happy Hours, a trilogy of romantic dramedies directed by Holmes herself. “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS,” Holmes wrote on Instagram in July. “And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.” Holmes and Jackson’s red carpet appearance comes two months after fellow Dawson’s star James Van Der Beek’s death from cancer at the age of 48. “This is a lot to process,” Holmes wrote in response to her co-star’s death. “I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved,” she added.
A massive 70-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 70 in Colorado on Tuesday, leaving eight people hospitalized and dozens more hurt. The chain-reaction pile-up occurred along the eastbound lanes in Clear Creek County, about 50 miles west of Denver, amid snowy conditions. Authorities said 19 people were assessed at the scene, with eight transported to hospitals, including one person reported to have serious injuries. Dramatic images from the scene showed mangled cars and semitrucks piled along the highway, with debris scattered across the road and at least one vehicle left partially suspended off the ground. The crash forced officials to close the eastbound stretch of I-70 for hours as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and assist those involved. Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash.
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
A state legislator in Georgia is under fire after a photo resurfaced showing him wearing blackface. Republican Kasey Carpenter, 47, said it was part of a Kanye West costume for a party more than a decade ago. His wife dressed up as Kim Kardashian. “I understand this is bigger than just politics ... As a representative for all people in my district, I seek to understand their needs, interest, joys, and even their fears‚” Carpenter said, going on to praise the music of West, who himself has drawn fierce backlash for praising Hitler and Nazi ideology. “Kanye West definitely has some questionable views on public matters. He’s still no doubt one of the greatest music performers of that generation. In my mind I would think that this was how far we’ve come as a society. That if you respect someone, skin tone does not matter.” Carpenter has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017, representing a district centered in Dalton, which sits in the northern part of the state. He was previously appointed as chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment committee. The revelation that Carpenter wore blackface comes a little more than a month before he faces a primary challenge from Cleve Manis. If he survives that, Carpenter will face Democrat Quentin Postell, a Black college student, in the general election.
One of Hollywood’s most enduring stars has been hospitalized after a fall at home left her with a broken elbow. Ann-Margret, 84, told Parade magazine that the injury forced her to cancel a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. “I fell the other day, and so now my right elbow is broken,” she said. “I’m going to try and be really, really careful and not flop down, not fall again, but one never knows.” The Viva Las Vegas actress was characteristically unfazed. “That’s OK. I have fallen so many times,” she said. “I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say? I have always learned from my parents that you just get up. You just start all over again.” Her trainer has continued visiting several times a week, adjusting her workouts to focus on her legs. “If I don’t do that, I’ll probably start saying, ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ve got a cold,’” she said. “But this man keeps me going.” Ann-Margret is due to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16.
Lance Bass has revealed how fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone found out he was gay. “I was at my computer, and my boyfriend at the time − my very, very first boyfriend − was sitting on my lap,” Bass, now 46, recalled in a clip from Fatone’s new docuseries, Boy Band Confidential. After a night out, the NSYNC boys returned to Bass’s home. At 3 a.m., Fatone woke up and, while looking for Bass, stumbled upon him in an awkward position. “He’s sitting there, and there’s a guy straddling (him) on top of him,” Fatone, now 49, described the scene. “I was like, ‘Surprise,’” Bass said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, please. I don’t care.’” It was a huge relief for Bass, who hadn’t yet told anyone in the band about his sexuality. “I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said. Fatone kept the information to himself after the reveal, and Bass later came out publicly in 2006 in People Magazine. Bass married Michael Turchin in 2014, and the couple has two children.
Grease star Lorenzo Lamas, 68, and Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear, 64, are dating, a rep for Lamas confirmed to E! News. TMZ published photos of the couple taken during New Year’s at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas last week, revealing that the romance had been conducted in secret for months. They were said to have been “very touchy-feely with each other” during their night out. Sources told the media outlet that both Lamas and Locklear’s adult children were planning to spend time together that weekend. Locklear was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she shares one daughter. The Falcon Crest star has been married six times and has had six children between three former partners. Locklear was most recently engaged to “high school sweetheart” Chris Heisser. The duo ended their engagement last spring after five years together.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
A man from Paris turned $117 into a seven-figure fortune after winning a Picasso original in an unusual art raffle. Ari Hodara, 58, entered into the draw at Christie’s auction house in a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research called 1 Picasso for 100 euros. He later received a call, telling him he had won Picasso’s Head of a Woman painting, worth at least $1 million. Hodara didn’t think it was real. “How do I check that it’s not a hoax?” he said. This is the third iteration of the raffle and saw 120,000 tickets sold across the globe, raising a total of $14 million. Of that pot, about $1 million will go to Opera Gallery, the current owner of the portrait, which the Spanish painter completed in 1941. Picasso died 32 years later in 1973. Hodara says he is an art amateur and a Picasso fan. He found out about the chance to enter the raffle by chance at a restaurant. Though the prize went to a local this year, past winners have come from an ocean away. A Pennsylvania man working at a sprinkler business won Picasso’s Man in the Opera Hat in 2013.
Jessica McClure Morales, widely known as “Baby Jessica,” has been arrested following a reported domestic disturbance at her home in Midland County, Texas. The 40-year-old was taken into custody Saturday and charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence, according to local reports from ABC affiliate KMID and others. She was later released from the Midland County Detention Center after posting bond. The arrest affidavit has not yet been released. Morales made headlines around the world in 1987 at just 18 months old when she fell into a 22-foot well in her aunt’s backyard in Midland. Her rescue after 58 hours underground captivated millions of people and was later dramatized in the television movie Everybody’s Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure. In a 2017 interview, she reflected on her survival story, calling her life “a miracle.” Over the years, she has lived a quiet life in Texas with her family.