Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of Party of Five actor Scott Wolf, was handcuffed Friday after cops received a concerned phone call about her mental health.

A female friend of the public speaker reportedly called police Friday to alert them to her “escalating mental health crisis,” according to audio of the 911 phone call obtained by the Daily Mail. Kelley, who had been staying at the Sundance Resort in Utah since Wednesday, was taken to a hospital shortly after, while documenting the entire ordeal on her Instagram page.

"Last night she threatened to kill herself a couple times," the person says during the 11-and-a-half minute phone call, per the Daily Mail. "I'm terrified she's gonna act on it."

Kelley (L) and Scott Wolf (R) announced their separation last week. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“She’s been very skittish, very anti-getting help,” the caller continued. “I feel like she’ll run or flee... I do not think she will cooperate.”

Kelley’s friend also added that her loved ones had been trying to get her “help for weeks to months” but “she gets very upset that people think she’s crazy.”

“At times she’s hopped on an airplane and left, and other times she’s gotten in her car and left,” the friend said.

At several points throughout the call, the caller could be heard talking to Kelley’s father while trying to discern what to tell police.

“He says she’s hysterical, send help,” the caller said, per the Mail.

“If she finds out [about the police] she will run,” she continued, passing on another message from Kelley’s father.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Kelley Wolf was handcuffed by officers after they received a call about her wellbeing. Instagram

Kelley was detained and handcuffed by police at the Sundance Resort three days after revealing that she and her actor husband were splitting up after 21 years of marriage. Her encounter with the police was recorded on her Instagram Live, and later uploaded to her main account, where she could be heard telling cops “this is shameful” over a black screen.

Following the incident, law enforcement said they had taken Kelley to a hospital for her safety.

“Deputies responded to the Sundance Resort for a report of a female that needed some help,” an official told People magazine. “Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies.”

“For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital,” they concluded.

Later in the day, Kelley later shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of what appeared to be her belongings in a hospital room.

Scott Wolf is widely known for playing Bailey Salinger in “Party of Five.” mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

“This is horrible,” Kelley wrote. “I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids.”

“Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been,” she added. “I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA. I am compliant, calm and respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly. In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced.”

Kelley announced on Instagram on June 10 that she and Scott were separating after over 20 years of marriage. The pair share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

“I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace,” Kelley wrote in her Instagram announcement. “May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred.”