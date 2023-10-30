911 Dispatch Audio Released After Matthew Perry’s Death
TRAGEDY
A 911 dispatch call about Matthew Perry’s sudden death at his Los Angeles home on Saturday night mentioned “drowning” before first responders arrived on the scene to discover the Friends actor unresponsive in a jacuzzi. Perry’s assistant made the 911 call, and in the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, which bleeps out certain words, a first responder can be heard saying, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” Law enforcement sources told TMZ that no illicit drugs were found, foul play was not suspected, and that Perry’s death is still under investigation as of Monday morning. Sources told the Daily Mail that antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications were discovered in his home as well as pills for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.