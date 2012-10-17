9/11 ‘Mastermind’ Wears Camo Vest

CHEAT SHEET
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who claimed to be the “mastermind” behind the September 11 attacks, wore a camouflage vest during a pretrial hearing in Guantánamo on Wednesday. Mohammed believes himself to be a prisoner of war, and said he wanted the same right to wear a uniform as Japanese and German troops who faced charges for war crimes after World War II had. He'd been denied the right during his May 5 arraignment, but Army Col. James Pohl granted the request on Tuesday. However, Pohl did prohibit Mohammed from wearing any items taken from U.S. military uniforms.