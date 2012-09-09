9/11 Memorial Costs Delay Opening

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
The loved ones of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, will go at least another year without a museum at Ground Zero as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo argue over who will pay for maintenance. The spat also includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who with Cuomo oversees the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the site. Until the three can work out their differences, work is stalled on the museum to commemorate the lives lost in the terrorist attacks nearly 11 years ago.