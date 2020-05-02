CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    98 Seniors Die of Coronavirus at One New York City Nursing Home

    HORRIFIC

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

    Nearly a hundred residents of one New York nursing home have died of the new coronavirus, the Associated Press reports. A state count of COVID-19 deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan released Friday listed only 13 casualties, but the actual tally was 46 deaths from confirmed cases and 52 assumed cases, officials at the 705-bed home told the AP. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio lamented the outbreak: “It’s absolutely horrifying. It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.” COVID-19 has devastated elder care facilities in nearly every state.

    Read it at Associated Press