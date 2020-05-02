98 Seniors Die of Coronavirus at One New York City Nursing Home

Read it at Associated Press
Nearly a hundred residents of one New York nursing home have died of the new coronavirus, the Associated Press reports. A state count of COVID-19 deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan released Friday listed only 13 casualties, but the actual tally was 46 deaths from confirmed cases and 52 assumed cases, officials at the 705-bed home told the AP. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio lamented the outbreak: “It’s absolutely horrifying. It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.” COVID-19 has devastated elder care facilities in nearly every state.