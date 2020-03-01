CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    9th Santa Anita Racing Horse Dead After Injury

    TRAGIC

    Emma Tucker

    Harry How/Getty

    The ninth horse of the Santa Anita Park racing season, which began on Dec. 26, has reportedly died after suffering from an “unrecoverable” injury. The five-year-old gelding horse named Ghosen Vessel suffered a fractured ankle on Saturday during the Santa Anita Breeders Cup in California while being ridden by jockey Edwin Maldonado. The horse was then taken to the Equine Hospital for tests. “After diagnostics and X-rays were performed, it was determined to be an unrecoverable injury,” the Arcadia track website said, and the horse was euthanized. The track has come under intense scrutiny for dozens of horse deaths last racing season.

    Read it at LA Times
    ;