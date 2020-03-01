CHEAT SHEET
9th Santa Anita Racing Horse Dead After Injury
TRAGIC
Read it at LA Times
The ninth horse of the Santa Anita Park racing season, which began on Dec. 26, has reportedly died after suffering from an “unrecoverable” injury. The five-year-old gelding horse named Ghosen Vessel suffered a fractured ankle on Saturday during the Santa Anita Breeders Cup in California while being ridden by jockey Edwin Maldonado. The horse was then taken to the Equine Hospital for tests. “After diagnostics and X-rays were performed, it was determined to be an unrecoverable injury,” the Arcadia track website said, and the horse was euthanized. The track has come under intense scrutiny for dozens of horse deaths last racing season.