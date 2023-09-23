CHEAT SHEET
    A ‘Beaming’ Michelle Dockery Marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

    Laura Bradley

    Senior Entertainment Reporter

    Michelle Dockery, better known to Downton Abbey fans as Lady Mary Crawley, was “beaming with happiness” as she married Jasper Waller-Bridge (Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s younger brother) at a church in London, The Daily Mail reported Saturday. The day marks an especially bittersweet occasion for Dockery, the tabloid notes, given the tragic death of her fiancé, publicist Josh Dineen, at the age of 34. (According to The Daily Mail, Dineen died from a rare form of cancer.) Naturally, a number of Downton Abbey stars (and creator Julian Fellowes) were present for the ceremony. Attendees included Lily James (who played Lady Rose MacClare on the PBS series), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Laura Carmichael (Edith Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), and Lesley Nichol—who played Mrs. Patmore.

