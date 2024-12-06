A Broken U.S. Healthcare System Doesn’t Make Murder OK.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

It’s no secret that the health care system in the United States is problematic—but that doesn’t justify the murder of one of its most important executives this week.

The response from many online commentators celebrating the grisly shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday was ultimately “really dark,” according to The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

However, this “pent up reaction to the healthcare system” did include some voices of reason, according to Levy.

“I think the vast majority of people were not condoning [the murder] and were not saying it’s okay to pull a targeted hit on someone in the middle of midtown Manhattan or any other city, particularly where there’s a ton of other people around who might get hurt. That’s not an okay thing to do.”

Plus! Michigan’s 54th Attorney General, Democrat Dana Nessel, talks about her plans to protect people in her state from the worst excesses of the Trump Administration—and how the next occupant of the White House could get in the way of authorities’ ability to pursue actual crime across the country.

“The concern that I have is that [federal agencies are] going to be so focused on capturing and deporting undocumented people… what other kinds of cases will we not be investigating as a result?” Nessel said.

Then, Elad Nehorai, author of the piece, “ The Deeper Reasons Democrats Lost ,” says that we can’t have the usual debates around why Trump won—because the usual debates are what led us here.

