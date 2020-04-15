A Concise History of Bourbon Street’s Cocktail Culture

From the Hurricane to the Hand Grenade to the Shark Attack, some of the world’s most potent cocktails call Bourbon Street home.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the drinking culture of this famous New Orleans street. They are joined by acclaimed Half Full columnist and NOLA resident Wayne Curtis to discuss these infamous drinks and their creators.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnistc David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong