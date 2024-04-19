A D.C. ‘Skinny’ Home Is Listed for $600K—It’s 6 Feet Wide

A brand-new home in a trendy Washington, D.C., area has hit the market for what might seem like a bargain price: $599,999. But there’s a catch: It’s only 6 feet wide. People reports that the contractor who built it bought an empty lot with plans to build a four-story, 15-foot-wide home. Pretty normal. “Unbeknownst to us, the city made changes to the zoning laws after we purchased the lot,” Nady Samnang said. “The zoning laws only allowed for a six-foot blueprint of a house.” Work had already begun and the city stopped it—and Samnang had to change plans and find a solution: a 600-square-foot, 6-foot-wide home that has been dubbed the “Skinniest Home in Washington.” Only two workers could be inside at a time, and materials had to be carried in by hand. “The build itself was not fun at all. My contractors probably cussed me out every week. It was a nightmare,” Samnang said.
