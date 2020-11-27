A General Assaulted Me. Will I Ever Receive Justice?

There is a remarkable unwillingness in our military to take sexual assault seriously. Incidents are ignored or covered up, and military brass are allowed to do as they please.

Victims rarely see justice because the military justice system, where their cases are considered, is a closed, separate, and unequal system that leaves assailants almost untouchable and allows for retaliation against those who make claims about the higher-ups.

That could change, however, because of a recent ruling in a civil case that was argued in the Central District of California in the sexual assault claim I brought, Spletstoser v. the United States and General John E. Hyten. The government argued I should be denied access to a civilian court, but the judge denied their motion to dismiss.