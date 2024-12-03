‘A Gift to Donald Trump’: Dem Senator Blasts Biden’s Pardon for Son Hunter
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) called President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter “a gift to Donald Trump,” slamming the decision for discrediting American politics and the Democratic Party and warning it could be used to justify corruption by the incoming administration. “When you turn around after you say—month after month after month—you’re not gonna pardon your son, and then you do pardon him—putting the personal ahead of your responsibilities to the American people—it just gives the American people a sense that there’s one system for the rich and powerful and one system for everyone else,” he told CNN’s The Source on Monday. “Which is one of the reasons why we haven’t been able to keep Donald Trump from coming back here for a second term. It’s in that terrible context that this decision was made by the president.” Bennett asserted Democrats who say “the prosecution of Hunter Biden is political” have “accepted Donald Trump’s standard“ of attacking and discrediting the judicial system, which he argued will allow Trump to ”claim he’s just doing what Joe Biden did."
