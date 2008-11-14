A King in Waiting

Escaping Diana's Shadowby Andrew Morton

As Prince Charles turns 60, the late princess’ biographer Andrew Morton on why this melancholy man may have permitted himself a small smile of satisfaction.

Charles the Heartthrobby Tina Brown

As the prince turns 60, Tina Brown believes he and Diana had more in common than they realized.

The Inside View from Prince Charles' 60th Birthday Partyby Ashley Walton

The next king of England is more comfortable than ever, with his mother slowly thawing to Camilla, his sons held tight, and his celebrity associates toasting him at Highgrove.