A Look Inside the Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails

For nearly ten years, Life Behind Bars co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum have been working on a special project: The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails.

A few weeks ago, the nearly 900-page book debuted with more than 1,100 entries from 150 contributors. On this special episode, Wondrich and Rothbaum take you behind the scenes of this massive book to talk about how it came to be and how they put it together. This kicks off a short mini-series of episodes inspired by the Oxford Companion.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Edited by Alex Skjong