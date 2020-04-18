A NJ Nursing Home Told a Man His Dead Father Was Recovering
In a terrible communications snafu, a New Jersey nursing home told a man that his 91-year-old father was improving after a battle with coronavirus—when he was actually dead. And to make matters even worse, the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus took Tom Mastroprieto’s body to the wrong funeral home and nearly cremated him, his son, Steve Mastroprieto, told NorthJersey.com. The root of the miscommunication was apparently a mixup in medical bracelets. The elder Mastroprieto’s remains were eventually retrieved, and the hospital apologized, his son said. COVID-19 has reportedly killed more than 50 of the home’s 500 residents and infected more than 125 others. Infections among staff have caused such severe shortages that the governor has sent in National Guard medics.