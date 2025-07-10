A ‘Night at the Museum’ Reboot Is Officially in the Works
The museum is back in business. Following a triumphant run as one of the most profitable family-friendly franchises in recent years, the Night at the Museum is slated to return with a new reboot. Citing sources, Deadline reported Wednesday that a new installment of the Ben Stiller-led franchise is in the works at 20th Century Studios with Tripper Clancy set to write the script. Clancy’s previous credits include 2019’s Stuber and 2020’s I Am Not Okay with This. Shawn Levy, who directed the franchise’s first three films, will also be returning through his production company 21 Laps Entertainment. Dan Levine is also reportedly serving as a producer with Emily Morris tapped to oversee the project for the company. Though plot details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the reboot is slated to tell a new story with all-new characters. The franchise’s first three films, which collectively grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, initially followed the nightly hijinks of museum security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), as he quickly realizes that he’s in for a lot more than he bargained for when his workplace’s historical exhibits come to life at night. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and Rami Malek also star. A fourth, animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again was released in 2022 on Disney+.