1

A ‘Night at the Museum’ Reboot Is Officially in the Works

DOORS ARE OPEN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.09.25 11:51PM EDT 
Ben Stiller at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The museum is back in business. Following a triumphant run as one of the most profitable family-friendly franchises in recent years, the Night at the Museum is slated to return with a new reboot. Citing sources, Deadline reported Wednesday that a new installment of the Ben Stiller-led franchise is in the works at 20th Century Studios with Tripper Clancy set to write the script. Clancy’s previous credits include 2019’s Stuber and 2020’s I Am Not Okay with This. Shawn Levy, who directed the franchise’s first three films, will also be returning through his production company 21 Laps Entertainment. Dan Levine is also reportedly serving as a producer with Emily Morris tapped to oversee the project for the company. Though plot details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the reboot is slated to tell a new story with all-new characters. The franchise’s first three films, which collectively grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, initially followed the nightly hijinks of museum security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), as he quickly realizes that he’s in for a lot more than he bargained for when his workplace’s historical exhibits come to life at night. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and Rami Malek also star. A fourth, animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again was released in 2022 on Disney+.

2
Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ Makes Movie Trailer History
HOLY MOLY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 6:28PM EDT 
Ryan Gosling speaks about 'Project Hail Mary' during CinemaCon 2025.
Ryan Gosling speaks about 'Project Hail Mary' during CinemaCon 2025. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The first studio trailer for Project Hail Mary, an upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling, set major records in its first week. According to market researcher WaveMetrix, it broke the previous record for the most views of a trailer for an original movie (so not a sequel or remake) in one week, garnering 400 million global views. It’s also the most successful trailer launch ever for Amazon MGM Studios. The film is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s 2021 science fiction novel, which was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce will star alongside Gosling. The film is directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are known for their work on The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street. The directors shared that they will attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with Gosling, Weir, and the movie’s writer, Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods). In the film, Gosling plays a science teacher who is tasked with saving the sun from dying out. The movie is set to release on March 20, 2026.

3
Liam Neeson Recalls Humiliating ‘Princess Bride’ Audition
INCONCEIVABLE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.09.25 5:34PM EDT 

Liam Neeson attempted to get cast Fezzik, the giant, in 1987’s The Princess Bride, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly Wednesday, resulting in a very “embarrassing” audition. Neeson, 73, is tall at 6′ 4″ but not the “giant” director Rob Reiner was looking for. Speaking alongside Pamela Anderson to promote their upcoming Naked Gun reboot film, Neeson told the outlet that Reiner had a “look of disgust” on his face when he walked in to audition for the role. “He turned to the casting director and said, ‘I asked for a giant.’... No ‘Hello,’ ‘Thanks for coming.’ Nothing like that,” Neeson recalled. “It was a little embarrassing.” That said, the ordeal seemed worse for the casting director, he added. “I felt bad for her, I really did.” Reiner found the giant he was looking for in the late wrestling star André the Giant, who stood 7′ 4″ and ultimately played the lovable Fezzik in the cult classic film.

4
HBO Max Greenlights ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Sci-Fi Spinoff
THE LEGACY CONTINUES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.09.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 07.09.25 4:20PM EDT 
HBO Max confirms a 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff starring some of the mothership show's alums.
HBO Max confirms a 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff starring some of the mothership show's alums. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

HBO Max has officially greenlit a Big Bang Theory spinoff six years after the sitcom ended. The new show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will see the return of a handful of Big Bang alums, including Kevin Sussman in the title role as well as Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn. Big Bang Theory co-creator and executive producer of the spinoff, Chuck Lorre, said that the new show will “incorporate some of that world of science fiction, fantasy, into a comedy,” as well as feature a lot of CGI and “special technical stuff.” “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Lorre said. The show is set in the future and centers around comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) who breaks a device Big Bang characters Sheldon and Leonard created, bringing forth a “multiverse Armageddon.” This is the fourth show to enter the Big Bang Theory cinematic universe, coming after prequel shows Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The show’s two other executive producers are Big Bang co-creator Bill Prady and The Avengers screenwriter Zak Penn.

5
‘Grease’ Star Files for Divorce From Sixth Wife
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 11:36AM EDT 
Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022.
Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI

There won’t be any Summer Lovin’ for Lorenzo Lamas. The actor, who played blond jock Tom Chisum in Grease, filed for divorce from his sixth wife due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to a TMZ report published Tuesday. Lamas, 67, married Kenna Scott in 2023, five years after his divorce from actress Shawna Craig. His seven-year marriage to Craig also ended due to the same stated reason, though it was Lamas’ longest marriage. His four wives before Craig were Shauna Sand (a Playboy model), Kathleen Kinmont (an actress and co-star of Lamas), Michele Cathy Smith (Lamas’ publicist), and Victoria Hilbert (an actress and another co-star). Lamas is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and allowed him to star alongside his late mentor Jane Wyman. Lamas has also served as a judge on several game shows, including the bawdy competition show Are You Hot? That show, in which Lamas and two other judges evaluated contestants on their face, body, and sex appeal, was scrapped after one season. Lamas’ fans roundly criticized him when clips from the show were rediscovered earlier this year.

6
Passengers Roast ‘Karen’ Lawyer Rushing to Leave Full Plane
MID-AIR MELTDOWN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 1:19PM EDT 
Sign welcoming travelers to Ft. Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. The sign, located at the baggage pick up area, is viewable to traffic. (Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images)
Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images

A woman got into an ugly spat with several passengers on a flight after she attempted to disembark from the aircraft before anyone else, the Daily Mail reported. In the viral TikTok clip, the unidentified woman can be seen attempting to push her way past several people in the aisle on a packed commercial flight that was believed to have just landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This sparked an argument. “Wait for the people in front of you to get off, that’s how we do it,” one passenger told the woman. “Shut your mouth,” she retorted, accusing the passengers around her of whining. She added, “Just get up when you want to ... just deal with it people, my God.” When another man began chanting “Karen, Karen, Karen,” the woman, who self-identified herself as a lawyer, accused him of being the problem. When a man refused to stop recording her, she snapped, “Shut the f--- up.” After she was scolded for swearing, she pointed to another man and said, “Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb.” In response, another passenger jumped in to shut her down, saying, “You can be a jerk but you’re not going to insult someone because of an accent.”

@itsme_brianli

“low iq human being” 💀

♬ original sound - datbrian
7
Another Celebrity Just Thanked Salmon Sperm for Her ‘Gorgeous’ Skin
FISHY BUSINESS
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 07.09.25 3:21PM EDT 
Published 07.09.25 3:00PM EDT 
Kesha
Kesha Getty Images

Another day, another celebrity attributing their radiant skin to the supposed power of salmon sperm facials. Singer Kesha joined the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Khloé Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston as a fan of the peculiar procedure. Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on her “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” podcast, the Grammy-nominated singer dished on the trendy ingredient in her, ahem, secret sauce. Prompted by Lewinsky’s remark that her skin looked “gorgeous,” Kesha replied, “I put the salmon DNA on my face...I can thank the salmon sperm [for my skin].” She added, “It’s like a Korean trick.” What could be so special about the sperm of a salmon? In an interview with Variety, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, salmon sperm facials involve injecting DNA from salmon milt (semen) and can provide benefits to the skin’s elasticity and hydration while reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. (PETA has dubbed the trending treatment “cruel” and “bogus.”) Listen, I know the coastal aesthetic is everywhere right now, but can’t we stick to cute sardine-printed dresses and sand dollar home decor?

8
AI Giant Becomes World’s Richest Company With $4TN Valuation
THE CHIPS ARE UP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 2:25PM EDT 
TOPSHOT - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025. Gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence will once again vie for attention at the Consumer Electronics Show, as vendors behind the scenes will seek ways to deal with tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump. The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens formally in Las Vegas on January 7, 2025, but preceding days are packed with product announcements. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed AI as “the next industrial revolution.” PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

California-based chipmaker Nvidia has officially become the most valuable company in the world, beating Silicon Valley rivals Microsoft, Apple, and Google to become the first company valued at over $4 trillion. The tech giant is the first company to ever achieve this market value, beating Apple’s previous record-setting market cap in December, reported the Associated Press. Founded in 1993, Nvidia achieved a $2 trillion valuation in just over a decade before hitting $3 trillion in June 2024. Its 1999 invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) revolutionized PC gaming and modern computing. Its valuation has skyrocketed in recent years however after it cemented itself as the decisive market leader in creating the chips which artificial intelligence (AI) and other large language models such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini depend on. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed AI as “the next industrial revolution.” Tech giants have since begun aggressively stockpiling Nvidia’s chips in order to advance self-driving cars, AI-generated content, and more. Nvidia’s shares rose by 2.5 percent Wednesday morning, trading at $164 each. Just two years ago, they were valued at $14. Last quarter saw the company’s revenue surge by 69 percent to $44.1 billion.

9
Soap Opera Star Enters Program After Arrest for Intoxication
DIOS MIO
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 3:12PM EDT 
William Levy.
Europa Press Entertainment

William Levy, a Cuban-American actor best known for acting in telenovelas like Don’t Mess With an Angel and for competing in season 14 of Dancing with the Stars, avoided jail time for causing a public disturbance at a restaurant in Broward County, Florida. Levy, 44, was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing on April 14, but because Levy is a first-time offender, a judge granted him a second chance, People reports. The misdemeanor diversion program grants offenders “an opportunity to immediately accept responsibility for their actions, seek rehabilitation, and divert their cases from the criminal court system,” according to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office’s website. Levy is expected to complete the program by September 29, according to People. Levy’s arrest came a year after he had separated from his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez. “I think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy,” Gutiérrez, 46, told HOLA! last April.

10
Grammy-Winning Singer Announces Pregnancy
SING IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 4:01PM EDT 
Singer Tori Kelly.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tori Kelly is pregnant, and the pop star made her announcement in her signature style on Wednesday: by singing it. A one-minute-long video Kelly, 32, released to People shows the pop star dancing along a beach with her husband André Murillo, 35, playing over a catchy melody that will be released in her next project. “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby,” she sings at the end of the video. Kelly was one of the first artists (after Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood) to use an iconic run on American Idol to achieve chart-topping stardom—even though she was eliminated in the semifinals of Season 9. Her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, dropped in 2015 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Her second album, Hiding Place, won Best Gospel Album at the 61st Grammys, where she also took home the award for Best Gospel Performance for her song “Never Alone.” Most recently, the powerhouse vocalist has joined Ed Sheeran’s world tour in a reprisal of the partnership that yielded the acclaimed 2016 ballad “I Was Made For Loving You.” She married Murillo, a German-born former pro basketball player, in 2018. This will be the couple’s first child.

