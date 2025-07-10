Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I like TV as much as the next guy, but wouldn’t it be cool if your TV could transform into a piece of art when you’re not watching? That’s exactly what Samsung’s Frame TV does. While it boasts the best picture quality out there, what makes this bestselling TV truly amazing is its ability to transform from a 4K TV to simple and refined wall decor with the touch of a button.

Samsung The Frame TV Sale Down From $998 Shop At Amazon $ 798 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Best of all? Several sizes (including the 55 and 65-inch models) of the gorgeous TV are marked down for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which runs through Friday, July 11. This coveted TV rarely gets marked down—especially this much—so grab one before prices go back up.

