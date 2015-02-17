A-Rod Sort of Apologizes

CHEAT SHEET
Alex Rodriguez issued a vague apology for “mistakes that led to my suspension” from Major League Baseball, but didn’t mention his use of performance-enhancing drugs. On Tuesday, A-Rod released a hand-written note in lieu of a press conference at Yankee Stadium. MLB suspended the former Hall of Fame shoo-in for the entire 2014 season for his PED use. “I’m ready to put this chapter behind me and play some ball,” A-Rod wrote. The Yankee still has three years and $61 million on his contract. On the same day, A-Rod 'roid supplier Anthony Bosch was sentenced to four years in prison.