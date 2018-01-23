A Scotch Holiday You Need to Celebrate

Get out that bottle of single malt whisky in the back of your liquor cabinet, which you’ve been saving for a special occasion. This Thursday is the 259th birthday of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. He’s not only the author of some of the most famous Gaelic poems but is also responsible for New Year’s Eve anthem Auld Lang Syne.

Historically, the bard is celebrated with bagpipes, recitations of his poems, plates of haggis and glasses of whisky. While he died penniless, in the 1800s the Scots, looking for an identity, began to widely commemorate his birth.

On this episode of Life Behind Bars, hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich, are joined by Robert Burns expert Andrew Weir from the episode’s partner Aberlour Single Malt Whiskey. The three discuss the traditional elements of a Burns dinner and the poet’s enduring influence as well as what Scotch you should pair with haggis. They, of course, indulge in a dram or two of whisky. Slàinte!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong