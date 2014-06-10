A Song of Twitter and George R.R. Martin: The Unexpected Players of the Twitterverse

Twitter, like the national debt or Lindsay Lohans's sobriety, is in a constant state of flux. In the Twitter years of yore, you could simply follow Kanye West and Katy Perry and take a nap. But these days, filling your feed with mainstream celebs is totally passé. Oh, and 2010 called—they want their @ShitMyDadSays back. Luckily, the social media site is flooded with all sorts of intriguing, niche accounts—just the thing to prove that you're in the know. If you think you're ready for the big leagues, delve into these Twitter celebrity deep tracks, a collection of gems from the strangest, most unexpected players in the Twitterverse. Because if getting all my sex tips in 140 character spurts from Dr. Ruth is wrong, then I don't want to be right.

George R.R. Martin

The scribe behind the Song of Ice and Fire series joined Twitter today, journeying deeper into an expansive, violent world full of cruel creatures and hordes of naked women you can pay for—the Internet.

Yoko Ono

Long before goop was a thing (is goop a thing?!) Yoko Ono was the OG lifestyle guru everyone loved to hate. Decades later, she's still got it—and by it, we mean "questionable advice."

Dr. Ruth

Like if your slightly crazy grandma somehow got access to a Twitter account, and also happened to be totally obsessed with your sex life. Choice nuggets of wisdom include "Some women feel more aroused when they have their period. If you, put a towel under you & have sex." Thanks, Bubbe!

Joyce Carol Oates

Like if your slightly crazy, extremely articulate grandma somehow got access to a Twitter account, and also happened to be kind of racist.

Cher

Like if your all out, totally crazy grandma somehow got access to a Twitter account, and also happened to be Cher.

Riff Raff

Whether he's hyping his latest track, calling out haters, or stringing together a series of nonsense words that mean nothing, rapper Riff Raff's Twitter has a certain indescribable je ne sais quoi—Oh wait, that’s just Caps lock.

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State and current lady hero Hillary Clinton is taking to Twitter to keep you educated and informed. But first, let her #TakeASelfie.

Dennis Rodman

364 days of the year, following this NBA Hall of Famer will clog your feed with a bland collection of promotional info and personal shout outs. But on the one day of the year that North Korea decides to wipe out the world's entire population through nuclear annihilation, you'll be the first to know.

Dina Lohan

Everyone knows that Lindsay Lohan is the most mainstream Lohan in the game. Meanwhile, nothing says "alternative" like throwing Dina Lohan an unexpected follow. No Twitter verification? No problem!