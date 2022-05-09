‘A Strange Loop’ Leads With 11 Tony Award Nominations, While Daniel Craig Is Snubbed

Michael R. Jackson’s critically acclaimed musical about a Black queer writer’s odyssey leads the 2022 Tony nominations pack, with “MJ,” “SIX,” and Billy Crystal also celebrating.

A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s critically acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize-winning, autobiographical musical about a queer Black writer and theater usher wrestling with issues of identity and creativity, leads the 75th Tony Awards nominations pack, with 11 nods announced Monday morning. The categories include a best musical nomination, and a lead actor nomination for Jaquel Spivey for his first role out of college.

In the Best Musical category, A Strange Loop is up against the Michael Jackson musical MJ the Musical, Paradise Square (about the racial tinderbox of 19th century New York), Henry VIII wives’-fight-back show SIX The Musical, the Bob Dylan-inspired Girl From the North Country, and Billy Crystal’s amiable musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night.

    The Lehman Trilogy leads with eight nominations in the play-related category, with its three leads—Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester—each nominated in the Best Actor category. Lehman is up against Clyde’s, Hangmen, The Minutes, and Skeleton Crew.

    In terms of notable snubs, Funny Girl, which received largely negative reviews from critics, was locked out of the best revival of a musical category, and its star, Beanie Feldstein, was not nominated in the best actress (musical) category. Daniel Craig also was not nominated for his role as Macbeth, while his co-star Ruth Negga was nominated for playing Lady Macbeth. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick also went un-nominated for their roles in Plaza Suite. Of its three big names, only Sam Rockwell scored an acting nomination for American Buffalo.

    After A Strange Loop, MJ and Paradise Square each scored 10 nominations, Company nine nominations (its star, Broadway icon, Patti LuPone was nominated), and SIX: The Musical had eight nominations. The critically derided Diana, The Musical got one nomination for its costumes.

    The Tony Awards will be presented on June 12, and broadcast live on CBS.

    Full list of Tony nominations, 2022

    Best Play

    Clydes

    Hangmen

    The Lehman Trilogy

    The Minutes

    Skeleton Crew

    Best Musical

    Girl From The North Country

    MJ

    Mr. Saturday Night

    Paradise Square

    SIX: The Musical

    A Strange Loop

    Best Revival of a Play

    American Buffalo

    for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    How I Learned to Drive

    Take Me Out

    Trouble in Mind

    Best Revival of a Musical

    Caroline, or Change

    Company

    The Music Man

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

    Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

    Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

    David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

    Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

    Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

    David Threlfall, Hangmen

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

    LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

    Ruth Negga, Macbeth

    Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

    Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

    Myles Frost, MJ

    Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

    Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

    Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

    Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

    Sutton Foster, The Music Man

    Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

    Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Alfie Allen, Hangmen

    Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

    Ron Cephas Jones, Clydes

    Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

    Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Uzo Aduba, Clydes

    Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

    Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Kara Young, Clydes

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Matt Doyle, Company

    Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

    Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

    John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

    A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

    Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

    Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

    L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

    Patti LuPone, Company

    Jennifer Simard, Company

    Best Direction of a Play

    Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

    Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

    Les Waters, Dana H.

    Best Direction of a Musical

    Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

    Marianne Elliott, Company

    Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

    Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

    Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    Best Choreography

    Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

    Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

    Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

    Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    Best Orchestrations

    David Cullen, Company

    Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

    Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

    Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

    Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

    Best Book of a Musical

    Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson

    MJ, Lynn Nottage

    Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

    Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

    A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Flying Over Sunset Music: Tom Kitt Lyrics: Michael Korie

    Mr. Saturday Night Music: Jason Robert Brown Lyrics: Amanda Green

    Paradise Square Music: Jason Howland; Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

    SIX: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

    A Strange Loop Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

    Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

    Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

    Scott Pask, American Buffalo

    Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

    Bunny Christie, Company

    Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

    Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

    Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

    Jane Greenwood, Neil Simons Plaza Suite

    Jennifer Moeller, Clydes

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

    Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

    William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

    Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

    Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

    Paul Tazewell, MJ

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Joshua Carr, Hangmen

    Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

    Jane Cox, Macbeth

    Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Neil Austin, Company Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

    Donald Holder, Paradise Square

    Natasha Katz, MJ

    Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

    Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

    Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

    Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

    Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

    Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

    Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

    Gareth Owen, MJ

    Tony Nominations by Production

    A Strange Loop - 11

    MJ - 10

    Paradise Square - 10

    Company - 9

    The Lehman Trilogy - 8

    SIX: The Musical - 8

    for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - 7

    Girl From The North Country - 7

    The Music Man - 6

    The Skin of Our Teeth - 6

    Clydes - 5

    Hangmen - 5

    Mr. Saturday Night - 5

    American Buffalo - 4

    Flying Over Sunset - 4

    Take Me Out - 4

    Trouble in Mind - 4

    Caroline, or Change - 3

    Dana H. - 3

    How I Learned to Drive - 3

    Macbeth - 3

    POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 3

    Skeleton Crew - 3

    Diana, The Musical - 1

    Funny Girl - 1

    Lackawanna Blues - 1

    The Minutes - 1

    Mrs. Doubtfire - 1

    Neil Simons Plaza Suite - 1