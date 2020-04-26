Patti LuPone was not in her basement—that newly famous wonderland with its jukebox, pinball machine, model RCA dog, massage table, $11,000 piano, and cassette tapes and records—when we spoke by Zoom.

At her kitchen table, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning Broadway star revealed she plans to make two more videos in the lower level of her rural Connecticut home, where she, her husband Matt Johnston and their son Josh are spending the coronavirus lockdown.

“They might be a little wacky,” she said of the next videos in a series that has fast become wildly popular with her fans. “I keep thinking about how to make them different.” There may be a family dance-off, possibly involving flashlights. “We have a ball in the basement. It’s so much fun, and I’m glad other people are enjoying it. One needs a pool table, one needs a pinball machine, one needs a one-armed bandit.” And LuPone also needs her cocktail of choice: Matt’s excellent vodka martini.