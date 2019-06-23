Stonewall 50
Stephen Sondheim: I’d Like To See the Term LGBT Disappear From the English Language
Stephen Sondheim said he didn't want to ‘pontificate’ about Stonewall’s 50th anniversary, but had one very definite response to what he wanted to see in the next 50 years.
In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.
Stephen Sondheim
Multi-award winning composer and lyricist
When and how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of them; what is their significance for you; how far have LGBT people come in the last 50 years; what would you like to see, LGBT-wise in the next 50 years?
Answering those first three questions smacks too much of pontification for me, but I certainly have an answer for the fourth: I’d like to see the term LGBT disappear from the English language.