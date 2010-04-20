A Talk Show for Tori Spelling?

Good news for Tori Spelling: ABC is developing a daytime talk show for the former Beverly Hills 90210 star. The nascent show will feature Spelling and a male co-host, who has not yet been chosen. Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, are the subject of a reality show for Oxygen, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, and the show’s fifth season is among the network’s highest rated programs. The Los Angeles Times reports that ABC wants a “Will & Grace vibe” for the show, and is searching for the perfect male counterpart to Spelling. When would the show air? ABC already has four daytime shows—three soap operas and The View. Oprah is leaving next fall—and her hour has already been allotted for ABC affiliates. Either the network would have to persuade its affiliates that Spelling’s show is worth more than an hour of local news or a soap opera will have to disappear (it’s safe to say The View isn’t going anywhere). All this, of course, is speculative at this point, and only one thing is clear: ABC wants Spelling on its roster.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED