Anonymous Trump Official to Expose President's Private Conversations in Tell-All Book, Says Report
The anonymous Trump administration official who's set to release a tell-all book about their White House experiences will expose private conversations with the president, according to a report from Axios. The mysterious author hasn't published anything since last year's explosive New York Times article, but will release “A Warning” on November 19. Axios has seen the book's back cover which contains a promise from the author on what to expect inside. It reads: “In these pages, you will not just hear from me. You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own misconduct.” The author also says on the jacket that they hope “others will remedy the error of silence and speak out.” The writer is only identified as a “senior Trump administration official” but it's unknown whether they remain a government employee.