A Winston Churchill Painting Owned by FDR and Angelina Jolie Just Sold for $11.5 Million
HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY
Winston Churchill—former British prime minister, accused facilitator of colonial famine—can now add “successful commercial painter” to his resume. As the Associated Press reported Monday, his 1943 work “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” sold at Christie’s of London for 8,285,000 pounds; the equivalent of $11,590,715 USD. The painting, which depicts the Moroccan house of worship at sunset, was given to President Roosevelt by Churchill shortly after the Casablanca conference, according to the AP, eventually finding its way into the ownership of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The couple split in 2016, leaving much of their assets under divorce proceedings. The Jolie Family Collection sold the painting, according to the AP. The buyer was not immediately identified.