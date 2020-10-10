A Woman Gave Birth During a Bar Exam—Then Finished the Test
Legend
Respect to Brianna Hill, who did not let the birth of her son stop her from finishing the bar exam. The new mom and Loyola University grad told NBC Chicago that she was originally scheduled to take the test in July, but it was pushed closer to her due date in October. She said she was “confident” when she began her test, which she took virtually at home this week. When Hill went into labor, she said, “I didn’t think about it because I was in the test.” After Hill finished half of her exam, she and her husband went to West Suburban Hospital in Oakpark, Illinois, where Hill delivered a son, Cassius Phillip. Hill spent the next day in the hospital doing her second part of the test in a private room where hospital staff put a “Do not enter” sign on the door, breastfeeding during break times. Her results come back in December.