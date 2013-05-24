A&E’s ‘Intervention’ Canceled

CHEAT SHEET
Is it too late to call the executives at A&E into an ambiguous hotel conference room and tell them just how much we love the show Intervention and want to see it live? After eight years and hundreds of interventions, the A&E reality show about addiction and rehab is officially calling it quits. “As Intervention comes to an end, we’re proud to have paved the way for such an original and groundbreaking series,” executive VP of programming for A&E Network and the BIO Channel David McKillop said in a statement. “We’re honored to have been a part of the 243 interventions since its premiere in March of 2005, leading to the 156 individuals that are currently sober to this day.”