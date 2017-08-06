Aaron Carter Comes Out as Bisexual

CHEAT SHEET
Singer Aaron Carter came out on Saturday as bisexual. In a Twitter post, Carter said he “started to find boys and girls attractive” when he was 13 years old. “This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,” Carter wrote. “I've never felt as though I didn't belong. I just acted as though I did.” Last month, Carter was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.