Aaron Hernandez Acquitted In Double Murder Trial

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty in a double-murder trial on Friday. He was found guilty of a weapons charge. Jurors announced their verdict after nearly a week of deliberations. Hernandez, 27, stood accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012. His lawyers said an ex-friend of Hernandez was the one who killed the men. Hernandez is currently serving a life sentence over the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.