Aaron Hernandez Indicted for Murder

Fomer New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in connection with the murder of semipro football player Odin Lloyd in June. Hernandez is now being held without bail on a charge of assault and battery with intent to murder, according to a report by WCVB. In late July, police discovered a secret two-bedroom apartment—which they believe to be Hernandez’s—full of ammunition and clothing linked to the murder. The former football star's lawyers remain confident that the case against him is "weak." A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.